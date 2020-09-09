Tune into your heart, slow down, and settle into the joyful spirit of the holiday! This is a gentle and relaxing class that starts with Rachel guiding you into your breath, giving you time to check in and notice your feelings and emotions. You will then begin to practice from a place of acceptance and self-love. The class includes a set of feel good poses like Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana), Happy Baby (Ananda Balasana), Reclined Pigeon (Supta Kapotasana) and Supine Twists (Supta Matsyendrasana). In Savasana, journey back towards the heart and the present moment to relish in healing and renewal.