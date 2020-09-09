Yoga Girl
Go-To Wake Up Flow
Wake up, roll out your mat, and flow! Join our incredible guide, Coral Brown, and get straight down to business! This 'Go-To Wake Up Flow' is designed to help you greet the day by getting your blood flowing and igniting your energy, while still giving you plenty of time to get through your busy schedule! This 10-minute class will have you strengthening, stretching, and twisting, allowing you many opportunities to open up and create space in your body for the day ahead. Get grounded and set the tone for a fantastic day!

