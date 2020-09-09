Feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or anxious? Join Bee as she guides you toward gratitude, one of the most powerful things you can do to shift your energy and turn a bad day around. Using visualization to tune into your heart, you will bring focus to experiences and people in your life that bring you joy. Relaxation and calm flows into the body as challenges melt into clarity and joy creates light all around you. Tune in to bring more inspiration, peace, and gratitude into any moment of your day.

For this practice, a blanket or chair is optional for additional seated support.