Join Liz in this quick, but effective class designed to activate and strengthen the shoulders, forearms, and core. Begin with mild stretches and movements to warm up before shortly moving onward through dynamic Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar), forearm planks, side planks, and Dolphin Pose/Chaturanga transitions. Continue with forearm plank variations to play and challenge the core and shoulders then give Pincha Mayurasana (Forearm Stand) a try, or continue coming back to this class to build the strength needed to make your way into this pose (and other inversions) in the future. Finish the practice with Baby Bakasana/Crow Pose, Side Crow, and Funky Side Crow (with a forearm down) and then gradually cool down the flow to end your practice.

For this practice, one block is optional for additional support.