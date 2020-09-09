Jump into this well-rounded practice with Rachel when you want to step onto your mat, but are short on time. Begin with a grounding Child's Pose and slow mindful movements before moving into an energizing Vinyasa flow. Slow it back down with brief hip opening poses to release any tension built up in the body, then come all the way down to the Earth for a rejuvenating Savasana. Take this practice with you where ever you go for a quick tuning in and grounding down that will leave you ready to take on the rest of your day.