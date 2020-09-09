Yoga Girl
Finding Ease in Your Easy Pose
Join Susanna as she shares on the importance of Sukhasana (Easy Pose) and how this foundational pose can serve as a reminder to embody the Sukha (Easeful) and Sthira (Steady) as you breathe, practice yoga, and move through life.

For this practice, 1-2 blankets or two blocks is recommended for additional seated support.

