Take an opportunity to set new intentions as you welcome the fall season, tune into your heart, and ease into being as you move in this healing slow flow class with Rachel.

You'll begin with a few moments of feeling your connection to the ground beneath you while lying down and settling into the present moment. Invite gentle movement into the hips and spine with soft reclined twists, Reclined Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana), and Reclined Pigeon/Figure Four (Supta Kapotasana) then make your way into a seated position for modified cycles of Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) and Seated Side Bends (Parsva Sukhasana).

Transition to Tabletop (Bharmanasana) to continue warming up the body then press up into your first Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) taking notice of how you are feeling and what you need. Take a Forward Fold (Uttanasana) to create a little space in the neck and spine, then slowly roll up to standing for a bit of gentle Vinyasa flow featuring Low Lunges (Anjaneyasana), Sun Salutation A (Surya Namaskar A), High Crescent Lunges (Ashta Chandrasana), standing twists, a variation of Revolved Side Angle (Parivrtta Parsvakonasana), and Half Monkey/Splits pose (Ardha Hanumanasana).

Start to slow things down a bit more with a variation of Side Plank (Vasisthasana), Half Pigeon (Ardha Kapotasana), Half Lord of Fishes (Adrha Matsyendrasana), Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana), and finally, Corpse Pose (Savasana).

Theme of the Day: Reawaken🩷

Activity:

For today’s activity we are going to rise a little earlier, and step into the silent embrace of dawn. Greeting the sun becomes a soulful morning ritual, inviting a touch of magic into the start of your day. As the sun begins to peek above the horizon, cradle a warm cup of your favorite beverage, letting the soothing aroma guide you into a tranquil moment of reflection. For an extra boost of energy, practice a few Sun Salutations, syncing your movements with the rising sun. In these precious moments, you create a sacred space to connect with the universe, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.

Journaling Prompt:

To continue showing up for myself consistently, I need…

Spotify class playlist: Healing Hour September 15th - beginning with the first song.

Please note that while Spotify playlists are sometimes provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your session experience if not used.

Find the full version of this Healing Hour here.