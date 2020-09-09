If you are experiencing difficult emotions or craving time to relax and connect back to yourself, this restorative class is for you. In this class there will be no standing postures, instead you will take restorative poses supported by props, allowing you to rest and receive the benefits of the pose, letting the props do the work! Bee guides you on an inward journey of deep relaxation that will still your mind, creating a deep sense of peace throughout the body, so you will leave this practice feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and connected. For this practice, you will need 1 bolster (or tightly wrapped blankets), 2 blankets, 2 blocks (or substitutes) and a blanket. Learn about props and how to make your own props at home here.