This creative Vinyasa flow class is a sweet, mindful practice that will allow you to flow through various asanas without disturbing any active healing your body may be undergoing; a perfect practice for those rehabilitating shoulder or wrist injuries! Use this class to help you learn how to listen to and honor the divinity of your body, making your practice one that's comfortable for YOU. Leave feeling open, grounded, clear, connected and joyful.

Start with a full-body scan, listening to areas of tension or tightness, and consciously choosing to bring awareness to those parts using the breath. Begin to awaken the body with some gentle movement that involves Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana), reclined twists, and mindful stretches for the hips, hamstrings, and calves. Move to a seated position to create mobility in the upper body, hips and core, then transition to a Tabletop (Bharmanasana) position for feel-good side-body stretches and twists.

Briefly flow between Downward Facing Dogs (Adho Mukha Svanasana) and planks (with option to do Cat/Cow or bring knees down) and creative Chaturanga-free Vinyasas that will help to gently cultivate strength and balance in the shoulders, wrists, and core. Move through Chair Pose (Utkatasana) and other standing postures, lunges, Half Monkey/Splits Pose (Ardha Hanumanasana), and modified Side Planks (Vasisthasana). Slow it down with Camel Pose (Ustrasana) to open the heart, and Locust Pose (Salabhasana) to strengthen the back, then stretch out the quadriceps, hamstrings, and hips before enjoying a restful Savasana.

For this class, we recommend two blocks and a strap (or homemade substitutes). A blanket is optional for additional knee and seated support.