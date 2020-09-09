The muscles that stabilize the torso and pelvis/hips undergo rapid and dramatic changes during pregnancy and postpartum. Strengthening, creating balance and stability in these muscles is essential to preventing common pregnancy-related ailments such as low-back pain, sciatica, hip/inner thigh weakness and pelvic instability. This gentle prenatal flow will open and strengthen the hips and core, with modification options for your changing body, as well as help prevent pregnancy related ailments. Try doing it a few times a week for best results throughout your pregnancy!