Be a Human Thank You favorite_border
What do you have to be grateful for? This practice focuses on being thankful so that you can walk through life as an embodiment of gratitude. You will start with a meditation to get clear on what you really want, what it would feel like to have it and be grateful for it. Then the class continues with a slow and grounding flow, core-strengthening sequences to find your inner power, gentle heart-opening backbends, and long, reclined stretches before Savasana. Thank YOU for practicing!