What do you have to be grateful for? This practice focuses on being thankful so that you can walk through life as an embodiment of gratitude. You will start with a meditation to get clear on what you really want, what it would feel like to have it and be grateful for it. Then the class continues with a slow and grounding flow, core-strengthening sequences to find your inner power, gentle heart-opening backbends, and long, reclined stretches before Savasana. Thank YOU for practicing!