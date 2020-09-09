This is a wonderful, anchoring practice to use if you are feeling unsteady, need to connect to your breath and ground down. Use this practice to tune into your center and connect with your core, leaving you feeling steady and strong.

Begin by tuning into the breath, using it to become present and anchored into the body, then slowly warm up and move the body with side body stretches, Half Boat Pose (Ardha Navasana), gentle stretches for the hanmstrings and IT bands, and Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana).

Continue with a couple rounds of Sun Salutation A (Surya Namaskar A) and a bit of balancing, then move through a warming sequence for the hips, shoulders, hamstrings, and core with Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana), Standing Wide Legged Forward Fold (Prasarita Padottanasana), High Crescent Lunge (Ashta Chandrasana), Lizard Pose (Utthan Pristhasana), Side Lunge/Squat (Skandasana) and Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana).

Lengthen the muscles in the lower back and hips with Seated Wide Legged Forward Fold (Upavistha Konasana) and Reclined Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana) then lift up into a Reverse Tabletop (Ardha Purvottanasana) with a bit more core work sprinkled in between. Make your way down to the floor for Happy Baby (Ananda Balasana), long held supine twists, a gentle Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana), and a grounding, serene Corpse Pose (Savasana).