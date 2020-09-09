Do you have aspects of your life in need of more balance and harmony? Join Rachel in this energizing Vinyasa flow class to find clarity on the relationships and parts of your life that are in need of healing. An especially potent practice will invite you to dig a little deeper and plant seeds for a new beginning.

Create your sacred altar space, then begin lying down to ground into your breath and the moment here and now. Invite gentle movement with Supine Twists (Jathara Parivartanasana) and a bit of core work to wake up your power center. Shift into cycles of Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana) then challenge your strength a bit with a fun hovering Tabletop (Bharmanasana) variation. Continue by mindfully flowing through Sun Salutation A (Surya Namaskar A), powerful core work in Plank Pose (Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana), Twisted Low Lunges (Parivrtta Anjaneyasana), and a low variation of Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana).

Transition into Malasana to create some space in the hips and inner thighs, then lean back and choose a variation of Boat Pose (Navasana) to keep your fire going in the core. Make your way into Chair Pose (Utkatasana) to energize the glutes, then slow things way down with Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana), Happy Baby (Ananda Balasana), and finally, Corpse Pose (Savasana). Take as much time as you'd like in Savasana as it completes the class.

Theme of the Day: Cleanse and Release

Activity:

Today we will embrace the rejuvenating spirit of spring by embarking on a refreshing round of spring cleaning for our daily activity! You don't need to tackle the entire house; a light dusting, a sweep, a vacuum, or organizing your living space can make a world of difference.

Pull out some of your spring and summer clothing from storage, bidding farewell to winter. It's more than a physical cleaning; it's a symbolic release. The act of cleaning becomes a meditative ritual, inviting a renewed sense of clarity and openness into your living space and your mind. Let the spring cleaning commence, and watch as the energy of renewal breathes life every corner of your home.

Journaling Prompt:

I would feel lighter if I let go of…

Spotify class playlist: New Moon in Libra - beginning with the song The Bliss of Singing Bowls by Surrounding Life.

Please note that while Spotify playlists are sometimes provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your session experience if not used.

Find the full version of this Healing Hour here.