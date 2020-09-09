If things have been feeling unstable and unpredictable, you aren’t alone in those feelings. Follow Rachel's gentle guidance to help you find steadiness, face tough challenges head on, and anchor into a space that will allow you to go much deeper in your creative transformation and healing.

To begin, set up your sacred altar space using the four elements of the earth so you can invoke nature's energy into your practice -- Earth with crystals, plants/flowers, gems, momentos; Fire with a candle; Water with tea, a glass of water, or objects found near water; and Air with a soothing scent you can inhale such as Palo Santo or an essential oil. Feel free to get creative and bring along whatever items are special to you.

Begin lying down in Reclined Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana) to ground and connect with your intention and breath. Carry onward with Supine Spinal Twists (Supta Matsyendrasana) and Reclined Pigeon (Supta Kapotasana) for the hips, then a bit of creative core work with variations of Boat (Navasana) and Half Boat Pose (Ardha Navasana) to serve as a reminder of your inner strength, your power to take action, and your ability to move through hard things.

Transition to Tabletop (Bharmanasana) to stretch out the wrists and forearms and move through a few cycles of Cat/Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana), then make your up to a Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) to help you transition to Garland Pose (Malasana) so you can settle and breathe deeper into what you actually need in your life.

Continue with soft twists, stretches, and folds for the side body, spine, and legs, then rise to standing for a bit of balance practice with Standing Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose (Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana) and Tree Pose (Vrksasana) to help you lean into instability so you can let yourself fall and eventually return to center.

Return to Malasana, to breathe into and reflect on all the ways you are currently supported and held, then go a bit deeper and find a bit of stillness with Firelog Pose (Agni Stambasana) or Easy Pose (Sukhasana). Slowly fold for one last hip opener and a bit of intuitive movement before finally surrendering and letting everything go in Savasana (Corpse Pose).

This ceremony practice closes with a moment to listen and connect to the deep wisdom of our oracle spirit cards and the deep wisdom within.

Journaling Prompt:

“To create the life I dream of, I need...”

Spotify class playlist: Lunar Eclipse, which you can play from the beginning.

Please note that while Spotify playlists are sometimes provided, they are optional and will not negatively impact your session experience if not used.

Oracle card deck #1: Kuan Yin Oracle: Blessings, Guidance & Enlightenment from the Divine Feminine by Alana Fairchild

Oracle card deck #2: The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit by Kim Krans

Note: If purchased as a non-member, please access this class by going to your account's My Mat.