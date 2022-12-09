Yoga Girl

Your Ground Rules for the Holiday Season
Yoga Girl Daily - December 9th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Let’s get through this holiday season without feeling drained and like we’ve abandoned ourselves by the end of it.

In today’s episode, Rachel shares her holiday ground rules - the boundaries she needs to make sure she gets through the holidays feeling good.

Tune in to hear what they are, and to set your own.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

