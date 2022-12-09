Your Ground Rules for the Holiday Season
Yoga Girl Daily - December 9th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel shares her holiday ground rules - the boundaries she needs to make sure she gets through the holidays feeling good.
Tune in to hear what they are, and to set your own.