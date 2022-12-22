Your Complete Gratitude List of 2022
Yoga Girl Daily - December 22nd 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This one is particularly special and important to do at the end of each year.
Give yourself some space to mentally and emotionally move through everything that 2022 brought you. By the end of the practice, you will have a beautiful list of the special moments that came your way.
You really are blessed - it’s easy to see! Tune in to begin.