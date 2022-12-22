Yoga Girl

Your Complete Gratitude List of 2022
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - December 22nd 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s Thankful Thursday today and that means it’s time for our gratitude practice.

This one is particularly special and important to do at the end of each year.

Give yourself some space to mentally and emotionally move through everything that 2022 brought you. By the end of the practice, you will have a beautiful list of the special moments that came your way.

You really are blessed - it’s easy to see! Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.