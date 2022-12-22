About the Episode

It’s Thankful Thursday today and that means it’s time for our gratitude practice.

This one is particularly special and important to do at the end of each year.

Give yourself some space to mentally and emotionally move through everything that 2022 brought you. By the end of the practice, you will have a beautiful list of the special moments that came your way.

You really are blessed - it’s easy to see! Tune in to begin.