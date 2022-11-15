Yoga Girl

When I Spend Too Much Time on My Phone, I Feel…
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - November 15th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s journaling practice brings you two different prompts.

You will take some time to consider how you feel in your body when you’re on your phone too much, and oppositely, how you feel when you disconnect.

If you aren’t sure why or how you need to make a change around screen time, this practice can bring you all the clarity you need. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.