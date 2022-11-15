When I Spend Too Much Time on My Phone, I Feel…
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - November 15th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - November 15th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will take some time to consider how you feel in your body when you’re on your phone too much, and oppositely, how you feel when you disconnect.
If you aren’t sure why or how you need to make a change around screen time, this practice can bring you all the clarity you need. Tune in to begin.