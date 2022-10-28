Yoga Girl

What Truth Do You Need to Tell Someone?
Yoga Girl Daily - October 28th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

It’s Feel-Good Friday, but today’s self-care practice might not feel so good until after the fact.

You are going to tell someone the truth today. Your mind will immediately take you to what needs to be spoken out loud, and Rachel shares exactly why you should do it.

Tune in to discover your truth.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

