What Have You Outgrown This Year?
Yoga Girl Daily - November 8th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Now, as we are deep into the fall season, we may be seeing some aspects of our lives wilting - so that we can come back stronger next year.
In today’s episode, you will consider what you have outgrown this year. Whether it’s a job, a label, or a relationship, although change it uncomfortable, it’s taking you where you need to go.
