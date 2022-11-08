Yoga Girl

What Have You Outgrown This Year?
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - November 8th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We are always shifting, changing and evolving.

Now, as we are deep into the fall season, we may be seeing some aspects of our lives wilting - so that we can come back stronger next year.

In today’s episode, you will consider what you have outgrown this year. Whether it’s a job, a label, or a relationship, although change it uncomfortable, it’s taking you where you need to go.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.