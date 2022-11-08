About the Episode

We are always shifting, changing and evolving.

Now, as we are deep into the fall season, we may be seeing some aspects of our lives wilting - so that we can come back stronger next year.

In today’s episode, you will consider what you have outgrown this year. Whether it’s a job, a label, or a relationship, although change it uncomfortable, it’s taking you where you need to go.

Tune in to begin.