Yoga Girl

What Has Been Weighing On You Lately?
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - November 4th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This Feel-Good Friday practice will connect you to your emotional wellbeing.

Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for yourself is the thing you’ve been putting off - the thing that’s been causing you stress for a while.

In today’s episode, you will identify something that has been weighing on you lately. Then it’s time for some action.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.