What Has Been Weighing On You Lately?
Yoga Girl Daily - November 4th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for yourself is the thing you’ve been putting off - the thing that’s been causing you stress for a while.
In today’s episode, you will identify something that has been weighing on you lately. Then it’s time for some action.
Tune in to begin.