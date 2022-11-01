Yoga Girl

What Does Your Body Need From You Right Now?
Yoga Girl Daily - November 1st 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As you focus on your wellness this week, you will take some time today to ask yourself what your body needs.

If you listen closely, your intuition is telling you something. Sometimes we just need some silence, some space, and some more self-care to hear it.

Tune in to discover your needs.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

