What Did 2022 Teach You?
Yoga Girl Daily - December 23rd 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As you continue to process this year, what was your big takeaway from 2022?

In today’s self-care episode, Rachel will guide you through a journey of the entire year, month by month. Eventually, a pattern will emerge - and your epiphany from this year will become clear.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

