What Did 2022 Teach You?
Yoga Girl Daily - December 23rd 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s self-care episode, Rachel will guide you through a journey of the entire year, month by month. Eventually, a pattern will emerge - and your epiphany from this year will become clear.
Tune in to begin.