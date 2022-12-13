What Brings You the Most Joy Right Now?
Yoga Girl Daily - December 13th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What crosses your path and makes you smile effortlessly each time it does? What brings you true joy?
Today’s journaling practice will help you tap into your inner child and ask yourself these questions. We spend so much of our lives doing what needs to be done, make sure to make room for some joy today. Tune in to begin.