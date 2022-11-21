This Week, I Will Trust My Intuition
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - November 21st 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - November 21st 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
These moments can happen a lot - and we often ignore our intuition and move forward anyways.
For this week, we are going to contemplate how much that happens in our lives. We’ll do some work around listening to our intuitive selves, and explore the connection between our minds and our bodies.
Tune in to begin.