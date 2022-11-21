Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Trust My Intuition
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - November 21st 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Have you ever been in a situation where intuitively you knew that something wasn’t right?

These moments can happen a lot - and we often ignore our intuition and move forward anyways.

For this week, we are going to contemplate how much that happens in our lives. We’ll do some work around listening to our intuitive selves, and explore the connection between our minds and our bodies.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.