This Week, I Will Set Screen Time Boundaries for Myself
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - November 14th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - November 14th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s hard to set real boundaries with ourselves when it comes to screen time.
Throughout this week, we will dive into what happens inside of us when we spend an unhealthy amount of time on our phones. How can we get off them so we live a life that is more present, more in awe of the beauty around us, and more dedicated to our loved ones?
Tune in to find out.