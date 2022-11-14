Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Set Screen Time Boundaries for Myself
Yoga Girl Daily - November 14th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

So many of us struggle with how often we pick up our phones.

It’s hard to set real boundaries with ourselves when it comes to screen time.

Throughout this week, we will dive into what happens inside of us when we spend an unhealthy amount of time on our phones. How can we get off them so we live a life that is more present, more in awe of the beauty around us, and more dedicated to our loved ones?

Tune in to find out.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

