Yoga Girl

This Week, I Will Process 2022
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - December 19th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As we do every year, this week we will begin to process 2022 and everything that came our way.

2023 is almost here, after all! You don’t want to begin a new year with baggage or unprocessed feelings.

This week’s intention will help you clear your mind, open your heart, and reflect - so you can move on to something new. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.