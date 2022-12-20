The Overall Feeling that 2022 Brought Me Was…
Yoga Girl Daily - December 20th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
There are still feelings that haven’t been fully felt. There are realizations that haven’t been fully acknowledged.
Today’s episode is between you, your journal, and 2022. When you look back on this year, what was it actually like? This is a big question, so tune in to begin.