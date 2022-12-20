Yoga Girl

The Overall Feeling that 2022 Brought Me Was…
Yoga Girl Daily - December 20th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

A lot happened this year. But have you truly processed everything?

There are still feelings that haven’t been fully felt. There are realizations that haven’t been fully acknowledged.

Today’s episode is between you, your journal, and 2022. When you look back on this year, what was it actually like? This is a big question, so tune in to begin.

