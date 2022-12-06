The Most Challenging Thing About the Holiday Season For Me Is…
Yoga Girl Daily - December 6th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What challenges you? What triggers you? What do you need to support yourself?
This contemplation offers you two journaling prompts that will help narrow it down. Tune in to begin.