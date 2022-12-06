Yoga Girl

The Most Challenging Thing About the Holiday Season For Me Is…
Yoga Girl Daily - December 6th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let’s get to the bottom of what brings you stress during the holiday season.

What challenges you? What triggers you? What do you need to support yourself?

This contemplation offers you two journaling prompts that will help narrow it down. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

