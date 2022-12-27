Yoga Girl

The Most Beautiful 2023 I Can Imagine Is…
Yoga Girl Daily - December 27th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Before we set our intentions, let’s not hold ourselves back.

In today’s episode, you have complete permission to dream as big and as wildly as you can. What is the most beautiful, magical 2023 that you can imagine? Dare to tap into your heart’s truest longing. It’s the only way to manifest it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

