The Most Beautiful 2023 I Can Imagine Is…
Yoga Girl Daily - December 27th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you have complete permission to dream as big and as wildly as you can. What is the most beautiful, magical 2023 that you can imagine? Dare to tap into your heart’s truest longing. It’s the only way to manifest it.
