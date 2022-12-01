Yoga Girl

The Gratitude Found on Your Healing Journey
Yoga Girl Daily - December 1st 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

No matter what is going on in your life right now, you can trust in this simple truth: on one level or another, you are healing.

It’s really easy to forget how far we’ve come and get caught up in everything that isn’t working.

In today’s gratitude practice, you will honor the healing you’ve done, the fact that you’re healing every day, and the healing that takes place in the quiet moments of your life, when you least expect it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

