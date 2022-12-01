About the Episode

No matter what is going on in your life right now, you can trust in this simple truth: on one level or another, you are healing.

It’s really easy to forget how far we’ve come and get caught up in everything that isn’t working.

In today’s gratitude practice, you will honor the healing you’ve done, the fact that you’re healing every day, and the healing that takes place in the quiet moments of your life, when you least expect it.

Tune in to begin.