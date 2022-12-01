The Gratitude Found on Your Healing Journey
Yoga Girl Daily - December 1st 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s really easy to forget how far we’ve come and get caught up in everything that isn’t working.
In today’s gratitude practice, you will honor the healing you’ve done, the fact that you’re healing every day, and the healing that takes place in the quiet moments of your life, when you least expect it.
Tune in to begin.