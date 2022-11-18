About the Episode

We’ve been contemplating our screen time all week, now it’s time to put some real boundaries into place.

Now that you know what an ideal day looks like for you, in today’s episode you will make a well thought out plan.

The goal is balance! Stay connected to your loved ones and use your phone in a way that serves you, but don’t get distracted, unfocused, or caught up in the unnecessary. Rachel shares some great tips on what that balance looks like.

