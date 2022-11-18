Yoga Girl

The Boundaries To Set Around Your Phone
Yoga Girl Daily - November 18th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

We’ve been contemplating our screen time all week, now it’s time to put some real boundaries into place.

Now that you know what an ideal day looks like for you, in today’s episode you will make a well thought out plan.

The goal is balance! Stay connected to your loved ones and use your phone in a way that serves you, but don’t get distracted, unfocused, or caught up in the unnecessary. Rachel shares some great tips on what that balance looks like.

Tune in to get started.

