Something Painful That Keeps Showing Up in My Life Is…
Yoga Girl Daily - November 29th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to get to the root of something that hurts.

In today’s episode, you will contemplate a pattern or reoccurring theme that keeps popping up in your life. Why does this show up again and again?

Tune in to get to the bottom of it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

