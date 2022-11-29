Something Painful That Keeps Showing Up in My Life Is…
Yoga Girl Daily - November 29th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will contemplate a pattern or reoccurring theme that keeps popping up in your life. Why does this show up again and again?
Tune in to get to the bottom of it.