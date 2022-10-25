Yoga Girl

Something I Know to Be True About Myself Is…
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - October 25th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We tend to believe so many untruths about ourselves.

Our inner critical voice may be telling us how we don’t measure up, or we may find ourselves stuck in old narratives that we’ve outgrown.

Today’s episode will bring you to an unwavering truth about yourself. Something that is an inherent part of who you are that will never change. What will you discover?

Tune in to find out.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.