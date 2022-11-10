Something Beautiful That Comes Your Way When You Let Go
Yoga Girl Daily - November 10th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Surrendering to what is, is probably one of the biggest lessons you can learn in this lifetime.
But when you do, beautiful things can really come your way. In today’s gratitude practice, you will focus on a time in your life where exactly that happened. It may just make whatever you’re moving through right now a little bit easier.
Tune in to begin.