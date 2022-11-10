Yoga Girl

Something Beautiful That Comes Your Way When You Let Go
Yoga Girl Daily - November 10th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Letting go is not easy.

Surrendering to what is, is probably one of the biggest lessons you can learn in this lifetime.

But when you do, beautiful things can really come your way. In today’s gratitude practice, you will focus on a time in your life where exactly that happened. It may just make whatever you’re moving through right now a little bit easier.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

