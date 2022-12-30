Yoga Girl

Setting Your Intentions for 2023
Yoga Girl Daily - December 30th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Intention Setting, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

Tomorrow is New Year’s Eve, so there’s no better time to sit down and set your 2023 intentions than right now.

From your big picture goals down to the finer details of your day to day, Rachel will inspire you to grab your journal and envision the life you want to live.

You deserve a new beginning. It’s time to get started.

