Setting Your Intentions for 2023
Yoga Girl Daily - December 30th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Intention Setting, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
From your big picture goals down to the finer details of your day to day, Rachel will inspire you to grab your journal and envision the life you want to live.
You deserve a new beginning. It’s time to get started.