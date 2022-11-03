Yoga Girl

In What Ways Does Your Body Communicate With You?
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - November 3rd 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s gratitude practice is a game-changer - especially if you’re having a hard day.

Your body is speaking to you all the time, through back pain, or headaches, or stress. While these things may seem annoying, they are actually a really big blessing.

Tune in to find out why - and to feel gratitude for something you never thought you’d be grateful for.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

