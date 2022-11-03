In What Ways Does Your Body Communicate With You?
Yoga Girl Daily - November 3rd 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Your body is speaking to you all the time, through back pain, or headaches, or stress. While these things may seem annoying, they are actually a really big blessing.
Tune in to find out why - and to feel gratitude for something you never thought you’d be grateful for.