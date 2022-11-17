Yoga Girl

How To Find Purpose and Intention in Your Screen Time
Yoga Girl Daily - November 17th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We’ve been trying to limit our screen time all week, but today’s gratitude practice looks at this from a different angle.

In what ways does technology serve you? What value does your phone bring to your life? How does your device bring you purpose?

In today’s episode, you will find gratitude for the positive things technology gives you, so when you do pick up your phone, you can do it with purpose. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

