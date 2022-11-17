How To Find Purpose and Intention in Your Screen Time
Yoga Girl Daily - November 17th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In what ways does technology serve you? What value does your phone bring to your life? How does your device bring you purpose?
In today’s episode, you will find gratitude for the positive things technology gives you, so when you do pick up your phone, you can do it with purpose. Tune in to begin.