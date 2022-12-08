Yoga Girl

Gratitude and the Spirit of the Season
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - December 8th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

One of the most beautiful experiences of the holiday season is the gratitude we feel - for our loved ones, for colder weather, for spending time together, and more.

In todays episode, you will close your eyes and reminisce on a memory that evokes the spirit of Christmas within you. Rachel shares the time that was precious for her.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.