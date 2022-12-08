Gratitude and the Spirit of the Season
Yoga Girl Daily - December 8th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
One of the most beautiful experiences of the holiday season is the gratitude we feel - for our loved ones, for colder weather, for spending time together, and more.
In todays episode, you will close your eyes and reminisce on a memory that evokes the spirit of Christmas within you. Rachel shares the time that was precious for her.
Tune in to begin.