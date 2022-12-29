Gratitude and the Power of Manifestation
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - December 29th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - December 29th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
So, before you set your intentions for the new year, today’s episode will remind you to appreciate all the beauty in your life.
Remember when you longed for what you currently have? You had the power to manifest your dreams before, and you will find it again.
Gratitude is the key. Tune in to begin.