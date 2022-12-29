Yoga Girl

Gratitude and the Power of Manifestation
Yoga Girl Daily - December 29th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

You can’t manifest new things without finding gratitude for the blessings you already have.

So, before you set your intentions for the new year, today’s episode will remind you to appreciate all the beauty in your life.

Remember when you longed for what you currently have? You had the power to manifest your dreams before, and you will find it again.

Gratitude is the key. Tune in to begin.

