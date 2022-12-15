Embracing Joy Through Gratitude
Yoga Girl Daily - December 15th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Nothing snaps you out of a funk and improves your day more that reflecting on what you’re already blessed with.
In today’s practice, you will notice what you’re grateful for this season, and then watch as joy comes your way. Tune in to begin.