Embracing Joy Through Gratitude
Yoga Girl Daily - December 15th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The easiest way to tap into joy is through gratitude.

Nothing snaps you out of a funk and improves your day more that reflecting on what you’re already blessed with.

In today’s practice, you will notice what you’re grateful for this season, and then watch as joy comes your way. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

