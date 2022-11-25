Connecting to Your Intuition Through Journaling
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - November 25th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - November 25th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
And the best way to strengthen your intuition? Journaling, of course!
Journaling is the greatest way to get to know yourself. For today’s self-care practice, Rachel will guide through a practice, putting pen to paper, and figuring out who you are.
Tune in to begin.