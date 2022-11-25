Yoga Girl

Connecting to Your Intuition Through Journaling
Yoga Girl Daily - November 25th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Your intuition is a deep sense of knowing - it’s the knowing that comes before we logically know.

And the best way to strengthen your intuition? Journaling, of course!

Journaling is the greatest way to get to know yourself. For today’s self-care practice, Rachel will guide through a practice, putting pen to paper, and figuring out who you are.

Tune in to begin.

