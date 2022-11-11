A Sacred Nature Ritual To Let Go
Yoga Girl Daily - November 11th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Lifestyle, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Acceptance is not something we can just will into existence, it comes on its own terms - but we can initiate the process.
In today’s episode, Rachel shares a nature ritual that will help you surrender whatever you need to release to the earth. She walks you through it step by step.
Tune in to begin.