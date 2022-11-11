Yoga Girl

A Sacred Nature Ritual To Let Go
Yoga Girl Daily - November 11th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Lifestyle, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Letting go is a hard concept to grasp.

Acceptance is not something we can just will into existence, it comes on its own terms - but we can initiate the process.

In today’s episode, Rachel shares a nature ritual that will help you surrender whatever you need to release to the earth. She walks you through it step by step.

Tune in to begin.

