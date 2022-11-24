A Practice to Intuitively Tap into Gratitude
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - November 24th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - November 24th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We can always consciously tap into moments of gratitude in our day to day, but even when you’re not thinking about it - there is an underlying and intuitive feeling of gratitude that is always with you.
In today’s episode, you will tap into that. Bring depth into your body, connect to the here and now, and make yourself aware of this beautiful blessing in your life.
Tune in to begin.