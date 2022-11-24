Yoga Girl

A Practice to Intuitively Tap into Gratitude
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - November 24th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We can always consciously tap into moments of gratitude in our day to day, but even when you’re not thinking about it - there is an underlying and intuitive feeling of gratitude that is always with you.

In today’s episode, you will tap into that. Bring depth into your body, connect to the here and now, and make yourself aware of this beautiful blessing in your life.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.