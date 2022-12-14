A Meditation to Tap into the Felt Sense of Joy
Yoga Girl Daily - December 14th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a practice that will help you envision a truly happy memory, one that allows you to tap into joy in the present moment.
Where do you feel this sensation in your body? Tune in to radiate it in every cell of your being.