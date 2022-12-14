Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Tap into the Felt Sense of Joy
Yoga Girl Daily - December 14th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s meditation will bring forth an experience of absolute joy.

Rachel will guide you through a practice that will help you envision a truly happy memory, one that allows you to tap into joy in the present moment.

Where do you feel this sensation in your body? Tune in to radiate it in every cell of your being.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

