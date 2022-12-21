A Meditation to Process 2022
Yoga Girl Daily - December 21st 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Today’s meditation practice will give you permission to feel, to stop resisting, and to find acceptance in this moment. 2022 brought you a lot to take in, but a few minutes of quiet can do wonders to let it all go.
Tune in to begin.