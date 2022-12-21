Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Process 2022
Yoga Girl Daily - December 21st 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

A crucial part of processing your emotions happens in the body.

Today’s meditation practice will give you permission to feel, to stop resisting, and to find acceptance in this moment. 2022 brought you a lot to take in, but a few minutes of quiet can do wonders to let it all go.

Tune in to begin.

