A Meditation to Honor the Duality of the Heavy and the Light
Yoga Girl Daily - November 9th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Where are you holding something too heavy to carry? What makes you feel free?

Humans have complicated emotions, and we can often feel very differing feelings at the exact same time.

Today’s meditation will bring you on a journey through the tight and heavy to the light and free. It comes with slowing down, focusing on your physical self, and just breathing.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

