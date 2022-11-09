A Meditation to Honor the Duality of the Heavy and the Light
Yoga Girl Daily - November 9th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Humans have complicated emotions, and we can often feel very differing feelings at the exact same time.
Today’s meditation will bring you on a journey through the tight and heavy to the light and free. It comes with slowing down, focusing on your physical self, and just breathing.
Tune in to begin.