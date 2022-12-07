A Meditation to Hold Yourself Where You Are
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - December 7th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - December 7th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a few deep breaths. As your mind becomes quieter and your breath becomes slower, you’ll be able to clearly notice where you’ve been yearning for some space.
Tune in to begin.