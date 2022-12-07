Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Hold Yourself Where You Are
favorite_border

Yoga Girl Daily - December 7th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s practice will allow you to come back to yourself during a time of year that so often wants to pull you away.

Rachel will guide you through a few deep breaths. As your mind becomes quieter and your breath becomes slower, you’ll be able to clearly notice where you’ve been yearning for some space.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2022 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.