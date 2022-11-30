A Meditation to Hold the Entirety of Your Heart
Yoga Girl Daily - November 30th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s meditation will give you the space you don’t often receive to honor your heart and pay attention to all that it is holding. Your heart is the container for all of your experiences. It’s time to check in with them.
