A Meditation to Hold the Entirety of Your Heart
Yoga Girl Daily - November 30th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

It’s a lot of work being a human being.

Today’s meditation will give you the space you don’t often receive to honor your heart and pay attention to all that it is holding. Your heart is the container for all of your experiences. It’s time to check in with them.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

