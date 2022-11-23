Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Find the Answer You Need
Yoga Girl Daily - November 23rd 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There is something you’re trying to figure out right now.

Today’s meditation will give you the answer.

Tune in as Rachel guides you through a practice from your thinking mind to your intuitive voice. There is a wisdom inside of you that knows what the next step is.

You just have to tap into it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

