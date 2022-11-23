A Meditation to Find the Answer You Need
favorite_border
Yoga Girl Daily - November 23rd 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Yoga Girl Daily - November 23rd 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s meditation will give you the answer.
Tune in as Rachel guides you through a practice from your thinking mind to your intuitive voice. There is a wisdom inside of you that knows what the next step is.
You just have to tap into it.