A Meditation to Envision 2023
Yoga Girl Daily - December 28th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Your intentions need to be felt in your heart.
Today’s meditation will help you envision 2023 and the feeling you want to create within yourself when you manifest all your dreams. Tune in to tap into the energy of creation.