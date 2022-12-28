Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Envision 2023
Yoga Girl Daily - December 28th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Setting intentions isn’t just a practice of the mind - it’s also one of the body.

Your intentions need to be felt in your heart.

Today’s meditation will help you envision 2023 and the feeling you want to create within yourself when you manifest all your dreams. Tune in to tap into the energy of creation.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

